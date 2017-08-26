JAY-Z wants nothing to do with Kanye West — Details on the “Final Straw”

It looks like JAY-Z has no intentions of ending his feud with former BFF Kanye West . In Touch can exclusively reveal that, since recently opening up about the infamous falling out , Jay has absolutely no plan to patch things up with Yeezy.

The “99 Problems” rapper discussed the feud on the Rap Radar podcast on Aug. 18. “What really hurt me was, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it,” he said. “Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me 100 times. He made a song called 'Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem.”

And a source close to Hova reveals to In Touch that he meant every word he said. “Jay knows that his comments will only make things worse, but he doesn't care,” the insider says. “Talking about his family is the final straw. Jay's done with Kanye.”

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The feud reached its climax back in November of last year while Kanye was on tour for his album The Life of Pablo . It was at a performance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, that Ye dissed Beyoncé . He accused Bey of saying she wouldn't perform with him at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards unless her video “Formation” took home the Video of the Year award.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,'” Kanye said before slamming the mother-of-three for being fake. He continued, “We are all equal. But sometimes, we be playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are just to win. F–k winning! F–k looking cool! F–k looking cool! F–k being cool! F–k all that!”

As In Touch previously revealed back in July, things have been rocky between the two rappers for a while now. “They will never speak again,” an insider said at the time. “It's over.”