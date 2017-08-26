How IGP Idris Corners N120bn Yearly – Senator Misau

Allegations of monumental corruption has been raised against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris by the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isah Mohammed Misau.

Idris was openly accused of sitting on an empire in the police where an average of N120 billion is being generated illegally and pocketed by the police echelons led by the IG.

The police chief was also accused of collecting an average of N15 million each from some desperadoes within the police for appointment as Commissioners of Police and Mopol Commanders and given “juicy” postings.

Senator Misau at a press conference at the Senate on Friday, also debunked claims by the police authority that he (Misau) was not properly disengaged from the police because of acts of misdemeanour.

The Senator who brandished and gave copies of the acceptance of his voluntary disengagement from the police in 2014 to newsmen as evidence, said the police authority are fighting him because he’s stoically opposed to the mismanagement of human and material resources under the current IGP.

Misau retired from the police as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after 10 years in service.

He had some days go stirred the hornets’ nest when he granted an interview to a newspaper in which he accused the police authority of collecting money before undertaking promotion for some personnel.

Speaking and brandishing series of documents to back up his claims yesterday, Senator Misau said the N120 billion was the aggregate of money collected by the police authority yearly from corporate bodies as payment for services rendered by police personnel who are detailed as Special Protection for the organisations.

The police he said, generates an average of N10 billion monthly from the scheme without any penny remitted into the federation account by the police in the name of internally generated revenue.

According to him, aside from huge sums generated from corporate organisations and important personalities who require police protection, the IGP, he said, has also formed the habit of attaching policemen to known criminals like drug dealers who can pay for the services of having police orderly.

According to the Senator, more than 50,000 men of the police are being used as “body guards” while the common man on the streets are left without protection.

According to him, Police under IGP Idris is “a cesspool of corruption, nepotism, indiscipline, favouritism and lowest level of morale that must not be allowed to continue in the interest of the on-going anti-corruption war and there is urgent need to stem the tide of increasing rate of crime and criminality in the country.

“The incumbent IGP based on available records and series of petitions and reports from insiders, has no capacity to run the Police just like the chairman of the Police Service Commission , Rtd IGP Mike Okiro who also lacks similar capacity going by N300million scam and others hanging on his neck since 2011 during the Presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) where he served as the head of the security committee.

“Specifically, the IGP on good authority from within the force, collects over N10 billion on monthly basis as money for special security provided by men of the force to corporate bodies and highly placed individuals including criminals , running to N120 billion on yearly basis without any reflection in Police annual budgets or internally generated revenue.

“On nepotism , the IGP is scoring high mark by making almost half of the mobile commanders in the country, people of his Nupe extraction and on favouritism, appointing CP Moses Jitoboh an officer who had been out of field of operational service to that of Political service for close to 20 years, as Adamawa State Police Commissioners”, he said.

He wondered how such a CP who according to him, served the former Governor of Bayelsa State , Diaprieye Alamieyesigha as ADC before moving to Goodluck Jonathan in similar capacity when he was made Governor, to the time he was Vice President, Acting President and an elected President, lead war against crime and criminality in a state in high need of intelligence gathering that can be gotten from contacts within and not from political contacts outside the state.

Such postings he added, has not in any way helped the Police in its war against crime and criminality in the country which has led to over sensationalization of lesser feats in that respect like that of Evans the billionaire kidnapper arrested through a tip off given by an escapee.

“Police is not a political outfit and should not be allowed to be turned into it by IGP Idris”, he warned .

He debunked the allegations made by Police Force Headquarters on Thursday by their spokesperson Jimoh Moshood that he was unceremoniously dismissed for misdeeds.

The police had in the course of the disagreement with Senator Misau, submitted a petition against him to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business seeking punishment for him for acts of disloyalty to the police institution.

The police said, from available record, Senator Misau, was under Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM), to appear and face Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) before he hurriedly exited unceremoniously from the force.

This the force said, was responsible for his anger and vendetta against it.

-Independent-