Artisan, 20, docked over laptop theft in Osun

A 20-year old artisan, Adeniyi Dada, has been arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital over alleged theft of some laptops and phones.

Prosecutor Bukola Adekunle, told the court that the accused with others at large on the 2nd of February, 2017 around Kobongbogboe area in Osogbo, broke into the house of one Engr. Adeyeye Olusola and stole one HP laptop valued N92,000 and one dell laptop valued N70,000.

Adekunle added that the accused also made away with one Novero handset valued N50,000, one BB Q10, One Ipad phone and both man and woman clothes which values are yet to be known.

She explained that the offence is contrary to section 383 and punishable under sections 390(9) and 413 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him and his counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada, prayed the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

While delivering her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused bail of N500,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till September 9, 2017.