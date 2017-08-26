Osun guber aspirant trains 50 youths on vocational skills

A gubernatorial aspirant in the 2018 governorship election in Osun state, Chief Gbenga Owolabi has trained over fifty volunteers and youths in the state on several vocational skills.

Speaking at the graduation programme organised for the beneficiaries, Chief Owolabi who is the Olu-Omo of Ife-Ife expressed the need to train the youths on skills and vocation regardless of their education qualification.

While noting that he did not sponsor the training programme because of his political ambition in the state, Owolabi said he did it because he derived happiness in assisting youths.

He said the nation is experiencing dare challenges because there is no sincere leadership and that the youths must be cultivated with right orientation, mentality and economic power.

According to him, “We must motivate and encourage our youths if we want a better future for our great nation and our dear state. Leaders must have intelligence, humility and integrity and they must be empowered economically.

Explaining why he was seeking to govern Osun state, Oluomo Gbenga Owolabi said "I am not seeking leadership position for financial gain but to provide effective and visionary leadership to the people of Osun State."

He promised to continue to impact positively on the life of the youths and the entire people across ethnic and religious lines in the state. He advised the beneficiaries who have become entrepreneurs to make profitable use of the skills and vocations they acquired during their training.

Speaking on the occasion, the coordinator of the vocational and entrepreneurial training programme, Mrs. Oladimeji Tejumola said the participants were trained on hair dressing, tailoring, barbing, snacks making, driving, cake making and confectionery and soap making.

Majority of the participants were university graduates and they proudly exhibited the items they produced during the training. The participants lauded Olu-Omo Owolabi for sponsoring the training and made them become entrepreneurs.