VIDEO: 5 PEOPLE ALLEGEDLY SHOT DEAD IN OWERRI MARKET DEMOLITION EXCERCISE

Owerri, Imo State capital went into flames Saturday morning following a clash between Imo State government forces and indigenes of Owerri over the government’s decision to demolish the famous Ekeukwu Owerri market.

Eye witness accounts confirm that the state capital is presently under siege following the arrival of bulldozers and commencement of the exercise, which has already taken the lives of about five persons, with many others injured, while property worth billions of Naira are already lost.

Narrating the situation, an eye witness who does not want to be named said: “due to refusal of the indigenes to comply with the state government’s directives to relocate the market without adequate arrangements for alternative places, three Owerri indigenes were shot by Hausa soldiers and as a result, in a reprisal attack, Owerri indigenes entered Hausa quarters, setting it ablaze, with many casualties feared. Everyone is running helter-skelter. People are running away from stray bullets. Tear gas everywhere. Owerri is hot at the moment. So far, five people are confirmed dead, including a 13-year old boy.”

Reacting to the development, in a WhatsApp post, an Owerri resident, Ibezim Onyekachi lamented that “It is most unreasonable to attempt to relocate Ekeukwu Owerri without the people’s consent and proper consultations. Whoever broached the idea of such international school at the current site of Ekeukwu Owerri is living under an illusion. All legal means must be used to resist this devious move by this wicked government. We in Imo are sick and tired of Rochas’ Hitlerite dictatorship and Nebuchadnezzar oppression.”

Adding his voice, Michael Ude described the state government’s action as ill-timed and insensitive.

“I think this action is completely ill-timed. The country is in an economic mess; the citizens are suffering as a result of maladministration caused by greedy politicians. Demolishing the market now worsens the hardship in the land. This should have been done properly, with adequate relocation arrangements. I weep because I can imagine the hardship this will cause our people.”

Meanwhile, a high Court in Owerri had earlier issued an order restraining the State government from going ahead with the planned demolition and relocation of Ekeukwu Owerri market.

It is not clear if the court order was vacated before the demolition exercise.

Efforts to speak with the Secretary to the Government of Imo State proved abortive, as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor could not be reached for comments.

