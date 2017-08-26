BLACK SATURDAY IN IMO STATE AS EKE UKWU MARKET IS BEING  DEMOLITION

Eke Ukwu Market, an ancestral market that reflects the cultural symbol and identity of Owere Nchi Ise has today gone into the abyss of history.

As was reported last night by our reporter on the massive build up of armed soldiers and other security agents, the roaring and intimidating moves of buldozers and other heavy demolition equipments commenced operations this morning.

Unfortunately, many traders were not able to evacuate their wares and were prevented from accessing their stalls before the demolition excercise commenced this morning.

The relocation of the Eke Ukwu Owere market has always been a sensory nerve issue between previous governors of Imo State and Owerri people, often bringing them to a collison course. However, Governor Rochas Okorocha, armed with conviction that the action is intended to reposition the capital city has eventually taken the bull by the horn.

An Owere Nchi ise indigen who does not his name mentioned said "..today, our cultural and historical existence has been breached by a governor that is allein to Igbo culture and traditions. It is now between our ancestors and the almighty governor..."

Imo state government have vehemently argued that Eke Ukwu market is distorting the master plan of Owerri Municipality. Besides, a cosmopolitan city like Owerri requires more than a large market like Eke Ukwu Owere.

Traders that did not comply with the 48 hours ultimatum are counting their loses, wishing that today never came in their lives