Nigerians list things Buhari must work on

Nigerians have listed the things they want President Muhammadu Buhari to address now that he is back in the country.

President Buhari had returned to the country on Saturday 19th of August after spending 103 days abroad for medical treatment. Now that he is back, there are some things Nigerians want from him which they believe had been on stand still since his absence from the country.

Mao Abdulafeez would want the President to address the issues of security, food scarcity, unemployment of youths and circulation of money. He said although the vice President tried his best during the absence of the President, Buhari should work more on those areas.

Ishaq Oyinlola on her part, however, wants the President to urgently address the issue of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike. According to her, “The only thing I would want him to solve is the demands of ASUU. That is the only thing I am bothered about as a student; every other thing is frivolous to me because the strike thing is becoming too incessant.

“He should come to an agreement with them so they can go back to work. To be honest, they are wasting students’ time and it is high time they solved whatever is causing this problem once and for all."

Yuusuf AbdulAziiz said he would want President Buhari to continue on the war against looters and eradication of terrorism and also that he should create more employment opportunities for the unemployed.

Adeoye Olayinka simply said the President should do something about the poverty and scarcity of food in the country now that he is back. “People are dying of hunger; the President should face how to address that.” Olayinka stressed.

Raji Adesola also joined the rest in saying that the President should address the areas of Security and Insurgency and most importantly, that he should do something about the hunger being unleashed through the high cost of food items on the common Nigerians.

Aminat Adewuyi said, "He should find a way to increase the economic standard of this country and organise youth empowerment scheme."