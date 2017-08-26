Opinion/Feature | 26 August 2017 10:41 CET
Video:Cabal Fights Back
Dr Brimah of the "Cabal Must Go" movement says the Nigeria's cabal are fighting the youth revolution back with attempts to suppress free speech via so-called campaigns against hate speech and fake news.
Nigerian military which recently announced that they monitor Nigerians' social media, is part of the aggressive campaign to turn Nigeria into a police state so as to protect the frightened cabal, Brimah says.
