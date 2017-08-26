APPREHENSION IN OWERRI AS EKE UKWU MARKET MAY BE DEMOLISHED TONIGHT

There is hightened apprehension in Owerri, Imo State Capital because of strong suspicion that the prominent

Eke Ukwu market may be demolished this night. The apprehension is centred on the massive deployment of soldiers around the market this evening.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been in a protracted move to relocate the market to a different location of the city. The governor has presented his case citing the traffic problems constituted by trading activities on the strategic "Douglas road" as one of his reasons.

Owerri indigens have argued that the market is part of their traditional herittage which should not be tampered with but rather be upgraded with today's shopping mall facilities.

