BuhariMustApologize For His Hateful Comments Against Hardworking Nigerians Abroad

This is at least the second time president Buhari has made disparaging remarks against hard working Nigerians in the diaspora.

Buhari, just back from spending Nigerian taxpayers billions on his medical tour in the United Kingdom amazingly went ahead to insult Nigerians on their own earnings, living and working in the UK.

Buhari said:



“In fact some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home. Indeed, I have come back home. I hope those who went there are not stuck there…those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them, including those that have properties there, those who are not paying tax there. “I hope when they sell their properties, there they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.”

What is the meaning of a president talking about Nigerians in such disrespectful manner? What does he mean by saying, "those who are not paying tax there"?

What is all the tosh Buhari is speaking about Nigerians abroad who he is paid to protect and not disrespect?

The other time in an interview with the Telegraph, Buhari called Nigerians abroad criminals and drug dealers, saying, Nigerians had "made it difficult for Europeans and Americans to accept them because of the number of Nigerians in prisons all over the world accused of drug trafficking or human trafficking."

Newsweek just insulted us with the caption, " Nigeria's President Did Not Get The Memo About Medical Tourism. " It is one of the many insults this rather irresponsible and wasteful government is dealing Nigeria's reputation.

Public servant Muhammadu Buhari should watch himself oh!, especially at his age. He must stop all this hate speech against Nigerians in the Diaspora. He should consider stopping his wasteful medical tours of UK on taxpayers' account, and desist from trying to pit Nigerians at home against Nigerians abroad with his inciting statements.

Dr. PerryBrimah.com ; #CabalMustGo revolution can be joined on WhatsApp: +1-929-427-5305 ; Follow @EveryNigerian on twitter.or via Facebook.com/CabalMustGo