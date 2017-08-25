If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 25 August 2017 18:51 CET

FG approves rail lines from Kano to Buhari's hometown Daura

By The Rainbow

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a rail line from Kano to his hometown in Daura. The rail will run from Kano to Jibia local government areas of Katsina state, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi disclosed.

Buhari commissions $1.457 b Abuja-Kaduna rail Amaechi disclosed the news in Abuja on Friday at The Osasu Show Symposium — which bothers on the economy and its effects on the less privileged.

TheCable reported that Amaechi said the approved rail lines would run from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, Kano to Maiduguri, Makurdi to Jos, Gombe to Yobe to Borno, Jigawa to Niger Republic.

Credit: Vanguard

