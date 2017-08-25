President Buhari Working Hard Again, Signs 9 Agreements In One Day

Those who quickly wrote off President Muhammadu Buhari when he returned from London last Saturday after a lengthy medical vacation in Theresa May’s crises-ridden country might need to wait a little bit. After all, the President is working hard again, according to a statement from the Presidency on Thursday.

Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the President on media and publicity, said Mr. Buhari on Thursday alone signed nine international agreements that will “strengthen the anti-corruption war, stabilize the economy and improve the security situation in the country”.

Mr. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after more than 100 days in the United Kingdom treating himself. On Monday, he addressed the nation directly for the first time in a brief, vague and pre-recorded message.

He warned troublemakers that a new sheriff was in town and quickly followed up with a security meeting on Tuesday.

That security meeting at his villa not in the office grabbed the attention of Nigerians after one of Mr. Buhari’s spokesmen declared that the President would be working from home because rats had invaded his office while he was away, and wreaked havoc on the furniture and air conditioning appliances.

The destruction caused by the rats was so major and severe that reports said the President would be spending three months at home.

With uncertainty, those who saw the President in Abuja on Monday, claimed they were vindicated when they told journalists on condition of anonymity that the President was still very weak and needed more rest.

But on Thursday, the Presidency tried to show a President who was back and working and signing important agreements. In one day, he signed nine.

The signing ceremony for the execution of the Instruments of Ratification for International Agreements between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other Entities was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, spokesman Adesina said.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari directed all agencies of Government with roles to play under the respective Treaties that had been ratified to ensure that they play their anticipated roles in an effective and responsible manner in order to ensure that the country reaps the full benefits of the agreements.

“It is my hope that these Instruments will reinvigorate the anti-corruption war and check the illicit flow of funds out of our country to other jurisdictions, improve national security, food security, boost our economic and tax regimes and improve the overall well-being of our creative community,’’ he said.

The President said the signing of the agreements was an important milestone in demonstrating the sovereign capacity of Nigeria to fulfill international obligations and take important steps for the benefit of the economy, security and the anti-corruption war.

“I am delighted to perform today, the duty of executing Instruments of Ratification of certain Agreements on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to the powers conferred on me by Section 5(1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 7 of the Vienna Convention on the law of treaties of 1969,’’ President Buhari added.

The President said the full implementation of the Agreements had been delayed due to the need by both sides to conclude their respective ratification processes.

“I am happy to note therefore, that pursuant to a Memorandum presented to the Federal Executive Council by the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Council has approved the ratification of the said Agreements.

“With this sovereign act, which has been replicated in the United Arab Emirates by their responsible authorities, we are now in a position to utilize these Agreements fully to foster cooperation between our respective authorities particularly for the purpose of prosecuting the anti-corruption campaign of this Government,’’ he said.

The signed agreements were: Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and an Extradition Treaty.

Other Agreements include Charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters and World Intellectual Property Organization Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

Agreements on the World Intellectual Property Organization Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances and the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons, who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise were also signed.