All Mosques, All Muslims, In Sokoto, Ordered To Hold Special Prayers For President Buhari

ll jumaat mosques in the northern Nigerian state of Sokoto have been ordered to hold special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to Nigeria on August 19 after more than three months undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Sokoto state government and the Sultanate Council ordered the special prayer session at all jumaat mosques across the state for continued health of President Buhari.

A statement issued on Thursday evening by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said while Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and state Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu will attend the prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto, all Imams have been directed to lead prayers in their localities for continued good health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In the same vein, Sokoto pilgrims have been informed of the need to use the occasion of the last ten days of the Dhul Hajj in the Islamic calendar, which are holy days, to intensify prayers for the good health of the President and peace and stability of the nation.

“The government equally urged all individuals to privately pray for our beloved leader after his return to the country from medical vacation,” the statement added.