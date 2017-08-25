American Woman Wins 758 Million Dollars In Lottery, Resigns From Medical Center

An American woman has won 758 million dollars in a lottery and resigned from her office where she worked at a medical center for 13 years.

“I just told them, I won’t be coming back,” the winner, Mavis Wanczyk, said at a news conference here on Thursday.

There was just one winning ticket for the 758-million-dollar Powerball jackpot that was sold in Massachusetts.

Lottery officials reveal Mavis Wanczyk as the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.