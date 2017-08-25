Osun Celebrates 26th creation anniversary

The Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has directed that the 26th Anniversary of the State be prayer centred.

The Governor has therefore requested that all mosques across the state make Special prayers at today's Jumat Service.

This is according to the release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa and obtained by the Nigerian Voice.

The Governor also requested that all Christians across the state should use Sunday for special prayers for the state.

The 26th Anniversary comes up on Sunday, August 27, 2017. The state was created in 1991.

The need for the special prayers is to underscore the goodness of God to the people and environment of Osun since it was created.

Governor Aregbesola stated that it is not only the inspiration of Governor that can make massive and rapid developments witnessed in the state possible but that of God.

"It is particularly heartwarming that the Aregbesola administration has taken Osun to the front line of real development which will bring rosy future.

"The special prayer is thus meant to further seek the face of God for the protection and wellbeing of the people of the state and for more development, progress and peace of the state.

"The Governor thanked all the people of the state for their support and corporation, just as he asked for the collective efforts of residents and people of the State towards realising the dream of its founding fathers.

"The governor wished everybody happy celebration." the release reads in part.