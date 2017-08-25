Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo praises Arewa youths for reversing order

The Coalition of Northern Youths, during a press briefing on Thursday, August 24, 2017, announced the suspension of the quit notice.

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo has described the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to Igbos living in the North, as a welcome development.

The Coalition of Northern Youths, during a press briefing at the Transcorp hotel in Abuja, on Thursday, August 24, 2017, announced the suspension of the quit notice.

You will recall that the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, on Tuesday, August 23, 2017, held a meeting with the Coalition of Northern Youths.

Speaking to Tribune on the development, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu said “The withdrawal of the quit notice is a welcome development. I am happy that the Arewa youths have to realise that it was wrong in the first instance for any person or group of persons to issue a quit notice to any group to leave Nigerian territory.

“The Arewa Youths got it wrong ab initio as they have no constitutional right to sack Ndigbo from their area.

“I am also happy that the present administration has said it without any equivocation that every Nigerian is free to live in any part of the country.

“We have to remind ourselves that injustice, marginalisation, among others, led to hate speeches and restiveness in the land.

“The present administration should try as much as possible to address the perceived political imbalance to stem further agitation across the country.”