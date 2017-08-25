MADUMERE STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF CULTURE, TRADITION ...

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media)

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has called for the sustainability of culture and traditions of Ndi Igbo, pointing out that they signify the identify of people.

Madumere made the call during the 2017 Iriji Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State recently.

The Deputy Governor who was represented at the occasion by his Adviser on Public Affairs, Dr. Ifeanyi Ekenasi, congratulated the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, HRH Eze (Dr.) E.C. Okeke for ensuring that the tradition and culture of his people are preserved.

He described Iriji Festival as a foremost festival in Igboland, and called for its sustainability.

Prince Eze Madumere eulogized the rare qualities of Eze Okeke, adding that his good nature and support to the government are unequal.

Describing farming as the chief occupation of Igbo people, the Deputy Governor admonished Imo people to go back to agriculture for increased production and reduction of unemployment.

He stated that the Rescue Mission Government has initiated programmes to help farmers in the State and called on the youths to avail themselves of the opportunity.

Earlier in his remarks, the traditional ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom and deputy chairman, Imo State council of Traditional rulers, HRH, Eze (Dr) E.C.Okeke, thanked the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere for honouring the invitation, adding that the people of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom would continue to support the Rescue mission Government.

The royal father said Amaifeke is a peaceful community, adding that the community’s main occupation is farming.

Eze Okeke pointed out that the New Yam Festival in Amaifeke is a unique event that brings back home all Amaifeke indigenes for communal celebration.

He appealed for Government’s support in the on-going projects in the community.

Dr. Ifeanyi Ekenasi, Adviser to the Deputy Governor of Imo State in a warm handshake with HRH, Eze (Dr.) Emmanuel Okeke during new yam festival of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom in Orlu LGA of Imo State

Dr. Ifeanyi Ekenasi, Adviser to the Deputy Governor of Imo State delivering Imo Deputy Governor's goodwill message to the people of Amaifeka during new yam festival of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom in Orlu LGA of Imo State

Hon. Marcel Odunze, member Imo State House of Assembly with other dignitaries at the occasion or Iri Ji Festival of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom in Orlu LGA of Imo State