AN ASSAULT ON THE CONSTITUTION IS UNPARDONABLE: TO WHAT EXTENT CAN SECTION 144 &145  OF THE CONSTITUTION AVAIL A PRESIDENT

One characteristic of the Law that remains unchanged is that it stays firm to illuminate the misty paths of its subjects. It must be pointed out that there is no pardonable justification for a wanton and salvage destruction or the deceitful construing of the Constitution. The National Assembly, all Pro-Buhari supporters, and paid loyalist have continuously alleged that the President’s action of transmitting a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representative and the President of the Senate to embark on an unspecified health leave is within the tenor of Section 145 of the Constitution. But unlike that misleading fallacy, the constitution itself preaches another gospel. As far as Section 145 is concerned, it can neither be used as a means to cover up for a permanently incapable President nor can it be used to sabotage the operation of Section 144 which deals with the removal of the President.

Furthermore, it must be made asserverated in all gentility that the current dilemma has escalated and leaped beyond the confines of Section 145 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) herein after referred to as CFRN. Section 145 reads: "whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representative a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Vice-President as Acting President”. The above provision, without any prejudice, applies to instances where the president decides to take a temporary vacation or is faced with a short lived circumstance which renders him unable to properly execute a particular executive function as the president. Hence, the constitution provides that in such an august situation, the Vice-President assumes the mantle as Acting President. The final step that must be taken to validate this procedure is the necesssry transmission of a written declaration to the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representative.

Section 145 of the constitution does not cover situations where the president delegates to his entire functions to his Vice to execute as the Acting President for a continuous or indefinite period of time, it is obvious that most lawyers or legally oriented person have construed the phrase “until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Vice-President as Acting President” as contained in the section to mean that the section confers an authority on the President to delegate his functions indefinitely to the Vice-President. But that is not the case, instead the section only provides for temporary instances where the President would bounce back to his feet — not in situations where the President is persistently on and off, and obviously incapable of properly executing his duties.

Let us take a glance at the U.S Constitution — not forgetting that our constitution is modeled after the U.S Constitution. Section 3 of 25th amendment provides thus “Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice president as Acting President”. Section 3 of the 25th amendment has only been invoked 3 times when the U.S President had to under a medical Procedure requiring general anesthesia. For instance, on June 29, 2002, President George W. Bush underwent a colonoscopy and chose to invoke Section 3 of the amendment, temporarily transferring his powers to Vice President Dick Cheney. The medical procedure began at 7:09 a.m. EDT and ended at 7;29 a.m. EDT. Bush woke up twenty minutes later, and resumed his Presidential powers and duties at 9:24 a.m. EDT. The same process was carried out again by President Bush in 2007, where he invoked section 3 at 7:16 a.m. EDT, and reclaimed his powers at 9:21 a.m. EDT. In as much as we are not bound by the U.S Constitution, it would only be reasonable to construe that such exceptional break provided for the President is not meant to last for an untold or indefinite period of time. This is because the constitution states that the President must be physically fit and be of a sound mind.

The obvious digest of the aforesaid section cannot be said to envisage an instance of incapacity or situations where the President is otherwise unable to discharge the function of his office due to some permanently crippling circumstances (like fragile health status). Another vital statutory authority is the Public Service Rules- precisely PSR 070316 which stipulates that the maximum aggregate sick leave which can be allowed an officer in public service who is not hospitalized, during any period of 12 months shall be 42 calendar days. So far so good, the provisions of the CFRN and the PSR were only properly invoked in June last year, when the President proceeded on a 10-day holiday to treat an ear infection. Thus, the 21st January- March 10, 2017, presidential deceitful break is not within the purview of Section 145 and the PSR. How much more his recently concluded indefinite health leave which took him not less than 104 days outside the country. Despite all attempts by the presidential media managers, Femi Adesina and Mallam Shehu Garba and the Minister of Information, Lia Mohammed, to hide and maneuver the actual critical health status of the President.

Whereas on the other hand, the jurisdiction of Sections 144 and 146 (1) of the CFRN operates exclusively independent of the provisions of Section 145 and the PSR. It must be stated that once the jurisdiction of Section 144 is validly invoked, it would be gravely erroneous and offensive to the constitution for anyone to embark on dubious attempts to equally invoke Section 145. The reason is because those two sections are mutually exclusive.

Section 144 provides thus

The president or Vice-President shall cease to hold office, if

By a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of all the members of the executive council of the federation it is declared that the President or Vice-President is incapable of discharging the functions of office; and

The declaration is verified, after such medical examination as may be necessary; by a medical panel established as may be necessary; by a medical panel established under subsection (4) of this section in its report to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Where the medical panel certifies in the report that in its opinion the president or Vice-President is suffering from such infirmity of body or mind as renders him permanently incapable of discharging the functions of his office, a notice thereof signed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall be published in the official Gazette of the Government of the Federation.

The President or Vice-President shall cease to hold office as from the date of publication of the notice of the medical report pursuant to subsection (2) of this section.

the medical panel to which this section relates shall be appointed by the President of the Senate, and shall comprise five medical practitioners in Nigeria:-

one of whom shall be the personal physician of the holder of the office concerned; and

four other medical practitioners who have, in the opinion of the president of the senate, attained a high degree of eminence I the field of medicine relative to the nature of the examination to be conducted in accordance with the foregoing provisions.

In this section, the reference to “executive council of the Federation” is reference to the body of ministers of the Government of the Federation, howsoever called, established by the President of and charged with such responsibilities for the functions of the Government as the President may direct.

Firstly, the section applies to both the President and his Vice. Secondly, only a two-third majority of the Executive Council is required to kick off this process. Thirdly, the section does not provide for the consent or awareness of the President or his Vice before it is invoked, thus once it is confirmed that the constitutional procedures have been complied with, then the holder of the office concerned stands removed with or without his prior knowledge. Fourthly, another crucial ingredient is that the declaration of incapacity by the majority of Executive Council must be verified by a medical panel set up by the President of the Senate. Furthermore, a copy of the findings by the medical panel must be signed and published on the official gazette by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Lastly, the President or his Vice only ceases to hold office in situations where the health status of the president has rendered him “permanently incapable” of properly discharging his functions.

Sadly, most people have erroneously restricted it application to only instances where the president is totally incapacitated health wise. According to The Oxford Dictionary of Law 6th Edition, incapacity means “a lack of full legal competence in any respect”. And according to Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary, permanent means “lasting for a long time or for all time in the future”. Hence, for the medical panel to certify that the President or Vice-President is permanently incapable could be interpreted to mean the following;

The President or Vice-President is adjudged by the medical panel to suffer from a totally incapacitating ailment which would render him incapable of performing his functions indefinitely. or

The President or Vice-President is adjudged to be suffering from a sickness/ailment which is of a frequently recurring nature, and such ailment/sickness has certified by the medical panel is capable of rendering the President or Vice-President Incapable.

Therefore, it would not offend any cannon of common sense to state that the Executive Council could at least restore peace into the country by simply invoking Section 144 (1) (a) CFRN. This is due to many cumulative reasons. Firstly, the very fact that the President of Nigeria had embarked on two medical emergencies breaks this year. During the first break, the President spent close to 50 days outside the country battling with his undisclosed illness. And the second unconstitutional break took him 104 days outside the country. Also, during the interim period between his first and second emergency health leaves, it was without a doubt that the President was incapable of functioning. He was carefully kept behind closed doors like a day old infant, and he even publicly admitted being ill. In fact as at this week, it was published that the President would be unable to utilize his Presidential office due to the overwhelming damage cause by rats during his absence. Nigerians can’t be fooled. We all know that the President is currently battling with his health. Consequently, he can’t subject himself to the running up and down duties of his office. And it is really unpatriotic for anyone to come up with a childish or a very lame story in an attempt to conceal the plain truth.

It should be noted that the Executive does not have to declare that the President is “Permanently incapable” instead subsection (1) only stipulate that they declare him incapable. Whereas, on the other hand the medical panel could finally help us end this era of oblivion which has ruled over the country.

The truth is that if the welfare of Nigeria is truly paramount to both the ministers (who might be very mindful of their positions) and the National Assembly, then the needful should be no more than these positioned persons stop justifying gravely detrimental situations in a bid to sustain partisan or political alliances. Lastly, it must be stated that Section 144 is not necessarily an end; It could also serve as a means for Nigerians to finally discover the true health status of our President — this because, the medical panel can rebut the declaration of incapacity, and it must state the reasons for drawing such a conclusion.

Welcome back home Mr. President! When next are you traveling back to London? When will your implanted rats cease from destroying your office? Or will you decide to indefinitely stay at home because those rats must be really dangerous?

Your Excellency! I hope you find your purpose soon! God bless Nigeria.

AWODIMILA CHRISTOPHER

LEGAL WATCHMEN....ONE WORD AT A TIME.