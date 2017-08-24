Court remands friends over alleged armed robbery 

A 31-year-old man, Wasiu Tiamiyu and his 27-year-old friend,Yusuf Akindele have been ordered to be remanded in Prison by an Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo over alleged armed robbery.

The accused persons were gathered to have stolen the sum of N636,730 from the victims during the armed robbery operation.

Akindele and Tiamiyu were arraigned before the court on a 5-count- charge bordering on conspiracy,armed robbery, theft among others.

While the proceedings were ongoing, Prosecutor Tajudeen Mustapha briefed the court that the accused persons on the 31st of July, about 2115hrs at Ajegunle Area, Ila-Orangun, armed each other with guns and robbed one Sikiru Abdul Raheem of an Infinix Phone valued N87,000 and also stole the sum of money valued N520,000 everything valuing N607,000.

He also added that the accused persons also rubbed one Kehinde Adebayo of Techno Phone valued N26,000 and also carted away N3,730 everything totalling N29,730

In the same vein, Prosecutor Mustapha said Yusuf Akindele had in his possession a locally made pistol which he could not give a satisfactory account of, all on the same date,time and place.

The prosecutor argued that the offences committed by the accused persons are contrary to and punishable under section 3(1),6(b),1(2)(a)(b),27(1)(b)(ii) of the robbery and fire arms(Special Provisions) act Cap R 11 Volume 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Meanwhile, the pleas of the defendants were not taken.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba ordered that the accused persons be remanded at Ilesha prison custody.

Olowolagba thereafter, adjourned the matter to the 19th of September and transferred the case to Ila-Orangun Magistrate Court for mention.