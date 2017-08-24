Father Of Two Murdered In Delta Community

The people of Emede, Isoko South local government area, Delta State were thrown into mourning when a 34-year-old Fred Igueriede was allegedly shot dead by a mobile policeman.

The incidence which occurred over the weekend during a burial ceremony caused chaos as other policemen at the ceremony purportedly shot sporadically into the air to dispel the mob from retaliating the murder of their kinsman.

It was reported that the deceased, a father of two, was shot dead while trying to exchange pleasantries with his former employer, one Chief Johnny Aribogha even as sources said the police officer was a security aide to Aribogha.

It was learnt that two other people in the crowd were said to have sustained gunshot injuries as other policemen at the ceremony fired continuously in the confusion that trailed the incident.

Our correspondent gathered that the late Igueriede, who was allegedly invited to the burial by one Mr. Joe Akugbowe, was confirmed dead by doctors at the Olomoro General Hospital.

It was reliably learnt the deceased death was also affirmed in Warri at a press briefing Monday by the family of the deceased.

According to them, the security detail attached to Aribogha, who shot their family member, was at large and could not be reached since the incident occurred.

The elder brother to the deceased, Mr Governor Ogbon, accused Aribogha and Akugbowe, of been the brain behind the murder of his brother.

Ogbon said, “The deceased was married with two kids. On August 19, 2017, he was invited for a burial at Emede town by one Mr. Joe Akugbowe, whose mother-in-law died.

“Incidentally, my brother worked for one Chief Johnny Aribogha, who was also invited for the burial by Akugbowe. Akugbowe is Chief Aribogha’s tenant.

“When my brother saw his former boss at the burial, he went in his direction to greet him.

“As he was approaching him, one of the riot policemen attached to the chief opened fire on my brother. My brother was hit in the stomach and he died on the spot.

“Two other persons, a man and a woman, were also shot. We suspect foul play in the way my brother was killed.

“Up till this moment, we have not heard from Chief Aribogha and his friend (Akugbowe), to know what actually killed my brother.”

Ogbon called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to go after all those culpable in the killing and ensure that they were arrested and prosecuted.

Although, it was gathered that the policeman, who shot the victim, had been arrested and was undergoing investigation at the police headquarters in Asaba.

It was learnt that Aribogha, denied having a hand in the killing, saying his security detail had an accidental discharge which killed the victim.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said three riot policemen from the 33 Squadron had been arrested for the “dastardly act.”

He noted that the cops were in detention, adding that investigations were ongoing.