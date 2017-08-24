Appraising Nnamdi Kanu's parley with the South East Senate Caucus

The torrential rain that occupied most part of last Tuesday could not deter the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from honouring the meeting between him and the South East Caucus in the Senate and the Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in the latter's Ohuru Country Home in Obingwa Abia State.

Kanu, who arrived Abaribe’s country home at about 4pm in a Toyota Venza, and was ushered into one of the sitting rooms by the aides of his host. After pleasantries, the duo went into a private for about an hour. The environment did not betray the magnitude of the meeting as there were only a manageable crowd comprising members of the media, the host aides, few persons that accompanied Kanu to this historic, and few other persons that came may be on the invitation of the Senator.

After the private meeting between Kanu and Abaribe, the essence of the meeting was unveiled.The South East Caucus, according Sentor Abaribe, who represented the caucus, deemed it necessary we have discussions and interactions with IPOB. It will be recalled that the Caucus was instrumentality to the bail of Nnamdi Kanu. Because of the misconceptions and misunderstandings about IPOB and the prevailing atmosphere of tension in the land, the Caucus wants to defuse the tension, this informed the meeting to discuss with Kanu, who is the arrowhead of IPOB and where the group is coming.

In the words of Abaribe:"We have told him our stand. Our stand is that we cannot continue this nation the way it is. There must be restructuring, there must be devolution of powers; there must be discussion by the component parts to ensure that every part of this country will have a better and far more promising union. Not a union that you will have some people feeling that there are first and second class citizens. We had very fruitful discussions. And I’m grateful to Nnamdi Kanu for giving us the assurances. We want to call on Nigerians to work for the peace and unity of this country. There is no Nigerian that wants us to devolve into conflict. And we don’t want our land to be used as a conflict base. We want to also continue this discussion. This is not the last discussion; this is just like a preliminary discussion. The caucus will also meet as we come back from recess. We will put into a cage all persons, groups, associations to ensure that everyone will be assured of

equality and justice. We want to be sure that nobody will be treated differently. And we want to also see Nigeria not as an oppressive state, but a state where we can fully exercise our rights as citizens of this country".