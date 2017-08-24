Sales girl, 21, docked for stealing boss N285,000 in Osun

A 21-year old sales girl, Oluwatobi Bukola was on Thursday arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the State capital, over alleged theft.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi, told the court that the accused with two others at large, on the 7th of August, 2017 at Akindeko area in Osogbo, allegedly conspired to steal the sum of N285,000, property of one Adedoja Bunmi.

He added that the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against her and her counsel, Barrister Henry Odunayo implored the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade granted the accused bail of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till the 5th of September, 2017.