FIRS seals MRS Oil over N497m tax debt

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has closed down facilities belonging to MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited over a tax debt of N497.1 million.

The FIRS team led by Anita Erinne had on Wednesday ordered that the main gates to the company, located at 2, Tincan Island Road, Apapa, be sealed off.

However, the company’s accountant, identified as Samson, claimed that the company had cleared the debt.

“The company’s chief security officer ordered that security prevent the team from going beyond the reception area, leading to a two-hour long argument during which staff refused to vacate their offices as directed by FIRS officials,” the statement read.

“The team also visited Kaplan International College Limited situated at 1, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, which was also sealed over a N50.5 million tax debt,” an FIRS statement said.

On Tuesday, the team had shut the premises of four companies in Lagos over varying tax debts.

The companies are Amyn Investment Limited, situated at 21/25 Broad Street, Lagos which is indebted to the tune of N12.5 million, Floorenzo West Africa Limited, situated at 6, Boyle Street, Lagos, which owes N310 million, FDHL situated at 9/11, Osborne Terrace House, Udi Street, Osborne Ikoyi, which owes N22.3 million; and Nadabo Energy Limited, which has a debt profile of N24.9 million.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler had recently announced a collaboration with 12 states under the voluntary assets and income declaration scheme (VAIDS) to track high net worth individuals to profile their income and tax payments to ensure they pay the appropriate taxes.

Fowler had said that the tax board has engaged the services of a consultant to ensure that states tax authorities and the FIRS integrate data to improve compliance and tax revenue.