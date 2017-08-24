LASTMA establishes ‘operation keep traffic moving’ to ease Apapa gridlock

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday, said it had established “Operation Keep Traffic Moving ’’ to ease gridlocks in Apapa and other parts of the Lagos metropolis.

LASTMA Chief Executive Officer, Chris Olakpe, said the authority had been working assiduously to reduce gridlocks in Apapa and its environs.

“LASTMA has been assisting in the movement of traffic in Apapa by trying to streamline traffic; it has been doing its best to reduce the gridlocks being experienced in the area.

“There is an irregular influx of tanker and articulated vehicle drivers nationwide into Lagos, that is what we expect at this period, but our men are up to the task, they have been given the go ahead to do their best to ensure that traffic is moving on all corridors in the state.

“That is what we call operation keep traffic moving,’’ he said.

According to him, government is doing its best to reduce the gridlocks by fixing the roads within and outside Apapa.

Olakpe said that efforts had been put in place by the government to reduce the traffic in Lagos by rehabilitating and constructing various roads across the state.

“Don’t forget that government is at the top of ensuring that the bad roads in Apapa and other parts of Lagos are fixed.

“You know, when you have bad roads, it a big challenge, but government is on top of it now and they are fixing the roads steadily. In a matter of time, the gridlocks will be a thing of the past,’’ he said.