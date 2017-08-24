NDYC WANTS FG TO CONVENE NATIONAL YOUTH SUMMIT

A Youth organization , the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has advised Federal Government to organize a National Youth Summit to address some urgent national issues involving Nigerian youths.

NDYC National Co-ordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who made the call Thursday in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital noted that such summit has become imperative because most of the agitations in the nation were being championed by youths of various ethnic groups of Nigeria.

He said: "The Arewa Youths, Niger Delta Youths, Oduduwa Youths and youths of South East geopolitical zones are deeply involved in the ethnic agitations. The summit would go a long way in addressing these national agitations".

He reminded President Buhari of the promise he made to NDYC twelve years ago when the body delegates visited him at his Kaduna residence that his intention to rule Nigeria again was mainly in the interest of Nigerian youths who hold the future of the country.

Ogba who expressed delight in the return of President Buhari from his medical trip in London, urged him to delegate more functions to the vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to allow him recuperate, nothing that Osinbajo has proved himself very capable of handling national affairs in view of the successful way he acted as President in absence of Buhari.

NDYC called on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to follow their agitations through legal process and not to take laws into their hands, stressing that irrespective of the agitations by Niger Delta Youths, Oduduwa youths and IPOB, they should recognize that the unity of Nigeria is vital.

Commenting on the Niger Delta struggle, the National Co-ordinator urged Federal Government jettison the 16 point agenda but to concentrate on proper development of the oil-rich region in view of the underdevelopment in the area.

According to him, true Federalism remains the sole solution to most problems facing the nation, emphasizing the need for a return to the 1963 constitution.

"If true Federalism is adopted, the issue of marginalisation, resource control and other agitations threatening the unity of the nation would be properly addressed.

"Even the hate speeches which has become a new challenge are promoted by the inability of Federal Government to practice true Federalism", he said.

Signed,

Prince Emmanuel Ogba

National Coordinator