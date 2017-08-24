APC Primary: Andy Uba Buys Opponents with N1bn

In a move seen as a big threat to democracy and apparent desecration of everything the All Progressives Congress (APC) professes, one of the APC gubernatorial aspirants in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba is said to have bought the allegiance of some of his fellow aspirants with the sum of N1bn which will see them jettison their ambition and endorse him ahead of the party primaries.

Sen. Uba's brazen resort to buying-over other contestants with the obscene amount is said to be one his strategic moves to reduce opposition to his emergence as the APC flag bearer. It was reliably gathered that the break-through came for Sen. Andy following series of clandestine, nocturnal meetings and negotiations with some of the aspirants and their confidants leading to an agreement to pay all expenses they have incurred so far in pursuit of the APC ticket.

Investigations in financial circles concerning transactions by the wily Senator confirmed the massive movement of funds towards the fulfillment of his APC primary obligations and schemes. A Chieftain of the APC and an insider in Andy's camp who do not wish to be named, acknowledged the deft moves and financial inducement by Mr Uba when he retorted," what is wrong with that? Andy declared Assets of over N1 Trillion many years ago, so you know he has the resources and means. Remember he served Obasanjo for eight years. What do you expect him to do with his money? He has to use it to achieve."

The Senator representing Anambra South District who was a member of the PDP until three months ago but decamped in pursuit of what seems an over-riding ambition to be governor, is said to be going after obstacles on his way with desperation on one hand and the deployment of a stupendous war-chest to the project with a pledge to achieve victory at all cost.

Already there are ripples within the APC following the Senator's attempt to take over every machinery and control key actors in the party Primary. Pointers to this are allegations of N500m inducement to a key national leader of the party, another to a zonal leader and the manipulation of delegates amidst protest by other aspirants who are complaining that the "party is now open to the highest bidder and not the best candidate."

Reacting to the development, an APC stalwart in Awkuzu, Mr Ikwuka Nwufo said that he has evidence of massive manipulation and inducements by the Senator whom he said is approaching the contest as a do or die. Said he:" I have never seen anything like this since this man joined our party everything has scattered. Money is now the name of the game and not merit. The way I see it, if the party sales this ticket we cannot even face others in the elections not to talk of beating Willie Obiano."

On his part, an APC youth leader in Orumba South, Engr Mike Okemili, expressed surprise that their party members are just getting to know Andy. According to Okemili, "Andy Uba doesn't like fair contest, he takes it by hook or crook. As a Senator you may not have heard or seen much from him even in his Constituency, but ask PDP members. Whenever it comes to elections the man can even tempt god. That is how he operates. The man believes in the power of money. People should not underestimate him."

Sen Uba who had a seventeen day stint as governor in March 2007 before he was sacked by the supreme court is said to be throwing in everything to clinch the APC ticket and thereafter deploy his army of election influencers in INEC already amassed ready to ensure a ready - made result with 'federal might' come November 18, 2017.

Although the names of aspirants said to have been bought-over by Sen. Uba are still being speculated as at the time of this report. It was learnt that original APC party men like Engr Barth Nwibe and George Moughalu are scandalized that the party is fast losing its soul when it should be making a strong impact in Anambra.