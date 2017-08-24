PMB's health; First lady, Osinbajo, State Governors, others to storm Osun for special prayer 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and many other eminent Nigerians are expected to attend a special prayer organised for the President in Iwo, Osun State, tomorrow, August 24.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), State Governors, traditional rulers and religious leaders are also expected to attend the prayer organised by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola is expected to lead top government functionaries to the event.

Oba Akanbi in a statement issued by his Chief Press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, indicated that the prayer scheduled for his palace was intended “to seek the face of Allah for sound health for the President and a direction for the nation’s sustainable socio-political and economic development.”

He said the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, would be the chairman on the occasion while the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, would lead other religious leaders in the prayer.