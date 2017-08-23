IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR HAILS NACCIMA ON YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has commended the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, for her effort to grooming Nigerian youths into successful entrepreneurs through her NACCIMA Youth initiative.

The Deputy Governor made the commendation on Tuesday during the opening ceremony Entrepreneurship Seminar organised by NACCIMA Youth Group for Imo State Youths and Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture stakeholders in Owerri, Imo State.

Calling on the youths to seize the opportunity created by the body of being trained on the fundamentals of managing and sustaining businesses, Hon. Emeka Ajih, Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Special Duties who represented the number two citizen of the State Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha has created avenues of empowerment for the youths. " You may recall that recently, the Governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha empowered 305 youths with N1 million each. He also empowered 305 women who are into petty trading and small scale enterprises with N100, 000. In a bid to ensure proper grooming of the benefitting youths, he inaugurated some mentors to mentor and guide them until they are equipped enough to stand on their own. You may also be aware that there is a consciously made effort to refocus on the country's investment in mining, agriculture and other non oil sector. With what NACCIMA is prepared to do with the youths of these State, Imo State government surely will play her required role;" he enthused.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of NACCIMA Youth who also represented the National President of NACCIMA, Mr. Abiola Ogundeko showered encomium on Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Government for its effort towards making the State most conducive for businesses to thrive. He said the main objective of NACCIMA Youth group is to school Nigerian Youths into becoming great entrepreneurs. He said the effort is targeted at producing new generation of entrepreneurs, with a view to solving employment challenges. He said the effort will also bring about a vibrant and flourishing private sector driven productive sector.

Reeling out the achievements of the incumbent President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, OCCIMA, Dr. Igwe Nnadumije, the Vice President of OCCIMA, Dr. J. C Udeagbala revealed that the new President has repositioned OCCIMA, ending its sit-don-look posture at the national affairs. He said OCCIMA in conjunction with the national Body is ready to go the extra mile to develop the potentials of the Imo youths especially the young school leavers. He emphasized the preparedness of OCCIMA to join hands with the Government at all levels to harness human and abundant natural resources of the State.

Speaking to the audience, the new Imo State Coordinator of NACCIMA Youth Group and a Medical entrepreneur of note, Okpara Everest called on the youth to take full advantage of the entrepreneural seminar to equip them towards becoming self reliant smart economy builders. He promised the participants of more empowerment initiatives for the youth, promising a close mentorship to change their lives for the better through morally based enterprises.

The event witnessed young entrepreneurs from other South East States who added colour to the event.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media