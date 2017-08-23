Anambra disburses N258.5M to Mission hospitals

Awka, Aug. 22, 2017 -- Anambra State Government has presented a cheque for N258.5 Million to various churches to boost healthcare delivery across the state.

The breakdown shows that the Roman Catholic Church received about N160 million, the Anglican Communion and the Pentecostal Church received about N84 and N15million respectively.

Disbursing the cheques to beneficiaries at the Dora Akunyili Women's Development Centre, Awka, Gov. Willie Obiano assured that his administration would continue to install measures aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Gov. Obiano explained that the funds were distributed according to the number of hospitals owned by the various religious denominations as gazetted by law. It was also in line with capacities as worked out in the state's 2017 budget.

He urged other Faith-based hospitals not included in the disbursement to forward their details for onward inclusion in the 2018 budget.

Gov. Obiano noted that that the 543 health centres would benefit from government's tricycle ambulance programme to boost health services to the grassroots.

He re-assured that government was also paying attention to the training and retraining of nurses and other health personnel.

The state’s chief executive noted that the administration also built nurses quarters in rural areas to enable the nurses to reside and work at those facilities.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Akabuike said that the partnership with the missions in healthcare delivery was to enhance the realisation of Government's Total Health Reform Agenda.

Speaking after receiving the cheques, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, Venerable David Obiagbaoso of the Anglican Church and Bishop Celestine Ubanebo of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria pledged to utilise the funds judiciously.

In a remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Tourism, Training Methodology and State Emergency, Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa said the support would enhance efficient management of the mission hospitals.