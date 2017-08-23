Teen, 3 others remanded over armed robbery, attempted murder 

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday ordered that a teenager and three other suspects be remanded in Ilesha prison for armed robbery, attempted murder, Felony, among others.

‎

The four accused persons were dragged to court by men of the State Anti-Robbery Squad popularly called SARS on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, felony and attempted murder.

The four suspects include Isaac Awe aged 18, Ojo Ayobami aged 21, Rotimi Adedeji aged 39 and Segun Adedeji aged 26.

‎

The police prosecutor, Mr Elisha Olusegun told the court that the four accused persons committed the offense on April, 18, 2017 at Corper’s lodge, Dada Estate in Osogbo.

‎

He said they (accused persons) armed themselves with guns and other dangerous weapons with which they robbed one Adekanmi Taiwo Uthman of his Toyota Camry envelope car with registration number APP 780 DB valued at N1,150,000.

Other valuables allegedly stolen by the accused persons include; one infinite hot phone valued 24,500, two glasses valued 6,000 seat cover valued 4,500, wallet containing school identity card of Ladoke Akintola University, driver’s license, voters card, three ATM cards of first bank, Wema bank, GTBank and documents of the vehicle total valued N1,185,00.‎

Olusegun also said that the suspects unlawfully have in their possession one live cartridges which they could not give satisfactory account of.

‎

He alleged the accused persons of unlawful attempt to kill one Adekanmi Taiwo Uthman by stabbing him with broken bottle in his head and right hand.

‎

The Police Prosecutor explained that the offense committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under Section 6(b), 1(1),1(2)(a) (b), 3(1), 27 (1) (b) and (11) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act Cap Rll Vol. 14 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 and Section 516 and 320 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun State 2002.

Counsel to the first and second accused persons, Barrister Okobi Najite applied for the bail of his clients.

But the presiding Magistrate, Mrs Awodele Olubukola in a swift reaction turned down the oral bail application.

Olubukola ordered that the accused persons be remanded in custody at Ilesa prison.

She thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 24, 2017 for mention.