Father, son docked for allegedly stealing Osun Min. of Justice vehicle 

A 67-year old father, AbdulYekin Salawudeen, his son Salawudeen Hammed aged 27 and one Sarafa Adeyemo aged 26, we're on Tuesday arraigned before Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hiace Hummer vehicle belonging to the State Ministry of Justice.

The accused were docked on a two-count charge bothering on felony and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Mr Duro Adekunle told the court that the three accused persons committed the offense between 20 and 23rd of July at about 0600hrs at number 57 Church Street, Oke- Onitea in Osogbo.

According to him, the accused persons conspired to commit felony to wit stealing.

He said the accused allegedly stole one Toyota Hiace Hummer Vehicle with Registration number O5A-O4O5 engine number JTGSX23P4B6109833 valued at seven million naira (7,000,000) property of the Osun Ministry of Justice Osun state.

He added that the offense committed by the accused persons is contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 383(1) and 390(9) (10a) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun 2002.

The accused persons who had no legal representatives pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimoh Sodamade granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like forms.

She thereafter, adjourned the case till September 25 for hearing.