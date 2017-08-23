Osun Speaker lauds Aregbesola's aide for revamping tourism sector

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Najeem Salam has commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Taiwo Oluga for taking the bull by the horn at repositioning the sector.

Salam described the appointment of Oluga as a round peg in a round hole, saying her emergence has recorded meaningful change.

Hon. Salam gave the commendation at the series of cultural-tourism activities packaged by the Office of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the State of Osun Council for Arts and Culture, State Tourism Board and Tourism Authority, to celebrate the 2017 edition of Osun Festival held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park and State Council for Arts and Culture, Osogbo respectively.

The Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman House Committee on Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Olasunkanmi Akinola,‎ expressed satisfaction on the level of achievements made by the new S.A in promoting and streamlining tourism and culture to be the mainstay of the state’s economy.

The Speaker said culture and tourism sector in the state has witnessed a dynamic thrive since Oluga’s inception, a move which he attributed to as overhaul steps taken by the new Special Adviser to re-energize the sector.

“I am highly impressed by the quality, agility, talent and dexterity displayed by the State Cultural troupe and other invited cultural troupes round the State through their performances.

“That spectacular performances coupled with the enormous human, cultural and historical potentials the State is endowed with has confirmed the status globally accorded the state, as the Pinnacle of Culture and Tourism."

Hon Sallam therefore called on various stakeholders to redouble their efforts so as to make the State use the sector as a veritable alternative to diversify her economy, in view of the current world economic melt-down.

Earlier in her address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Taiwo Oluga appreciated Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola on his continued supports to the sector.