Suspected Ritualist Escapes From Police Custody

A suspected ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, who was paraded on Saturday by the Rivers State Police Command for raping and killing an eight year old girl in Eliozu Axis of Port Harcourt has escaped from Police custody.

The father of the victim, Dr Earnest Mezuwuba said that the suspected ritualist who is a 200 Level student of the University of Port Harcourt, escaped from the state criminal investigation department shortly after giving his confessional statement same day he was paraded by the Police with the corpse of the innocent girl.

The traumatised father urged the Police to ensure that the ritualist was rearrested to face justice and for the safety of other innocent people.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, confirmed the disturbing incident, adding that the policemen who caused the escape had been arrested.

Ahmed called on members of the public to volunteer information that would lead to the re-arrest of the suspected ritualist.

Dike was paraded on Saturday by the Police for kidnapping, raping and killing an eight-year old girl residing in the same compound with him.

After raping and killing the girl, he allegedly cut off her private parts, removed her eyeballs, breasts and some of her fingers.

He was arrested by the local vigilante with the help of the police while attempting to dispose off the body.