Public Statement | 22 August 2017 17:42 CET

Restructuring: Southern Nigerians take agitation to UK

By Elombah Daniel

Southern Nigerian groups have resolved to take the agitation for the restructuring of the country to United Kingdom with a maiden international summit.

To that end, an inaugural meeting for the campaign is being held today, Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

The groups involved in the Diaspora agitation for restructuring are South East /South South Network, Afenifere Renewal Group UK, Bendel Foundation and Igbo Ekunie Initiative. ‎

In a statement issued by the groups and signed by Coordinator, Dr Philip Idaehor, the Southern groups would use the medium to draw the attention of the international community to the need for restructuring the country for better performance.

According to the groups, the meeting will be‎ first in a series of round-table consultations to deliberate on the way forward for Nigeria following the defeat of constitutional amendments aimed to restructure the federation at the National Assembly.

“The round-table series will be a platform to ponder on various problems bedevilling the country since attaining independence and fashion out ways out of the country's age long crisis”, the statement said.

“Planned to be a quarterly event in the Diaspora, the round-table Southern Nigerians summit ‎will address various issues facing the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and at the end of the meeting, the groups will come up with memorandum that will be submitted to National Assembly”, the statement concluded.


