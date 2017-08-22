I am left with no other option but to formally acknowledge the overwhelming show of solidarity and affection by friends and loved ones sequel to a keenly contested election from which I emerged the first female President of the Council of African political parties in faraway Khartoum, Sudan.

I deeply appreciate the relentless and unprecedented outpouring of congratulatory messages and goodwill from Nigerians (and Non-Nigerians) within and outside the country and across all works of life, including the press. I cannot thank you all enough for your unreserved display of support.

GOD BLESS YOU.

Signed:

Hajiya Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

National Women Leader APC

President of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP)