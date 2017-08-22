Thank You AllThank You, Message From The National Women Leader Of The All Progressives Congress Apc And President Of The Council Of African Political Parties Capp 21st August 2017.
I am left with no other option but to formally acknowledge the overwhelming show of solidarity and affection by friends and loved ones sequel to a keenly contested election from which I emerged the first female President of the Council of African political parties in faraway Khartoum, Sudan.
I deeply appreciate the relentless and unprecedented outpouring of congratulatory messages and goodwill from Nigerians (and Non-Nigerians) within and outside the country and across all works of life, including the press. I cannot thank you all enough for your unreserved display of support.
GOD BLESS YOU.
Signed:
Hajiya Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu
National Women Leader APC
President of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP)