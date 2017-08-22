If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Africa | 22 August 2017 17:29 CET

Thank You All
Thank You, Message From The National Women Leader Of The All Progressives Congress Apc And President Of The Council Of African Political Parties Capp 21st August 2017.

By HOPe AfricA

I am left with no other option but to formally acknowledge the overwhelming show of solidarity and affection by friends and loved ones sequel to a keenly contested election from which I emerged the first female President of the Council of African political parties in faraway Khartoum, Sudan.

I deeply appreciate the relentless and unprecedented outpouring of congratulatory messages and goodwill from Nigerians (and Non-Nigerians) within and outside the country and across all works of life, including the press. I cannot thank you all enough for your unreserved display of support.

GOD BLESS YOU.
Signed:
Hajiya Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu
National Women Leader APC
President of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP)


