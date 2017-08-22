UNICEF charges media on improved reportage of water supply

By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has charged the media in

Nigeria to improve on reportage of issues of sanitation and provision

of potable water in the country to enhance healthy living.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

(WASH) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, UNICEF Communication

Specialist, Mr Geoffrey Njoku charged newsmen on increase thorough

investigative journalism on water, sanitation and Hygiene.

He explained that the media dialogue on WASH was organised by UNICEF

with supports from European Union to boost the understanding of the

journalists on issues that concerned water, sanitation and hygiene as

they affect child survival.

According to him, “this media dialogue is aimed at promoting advocacy

for water and sanitation, understanding of the link between water and

child survival and the roles of UNICEF and EU as well as their efforts

in water, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.”

“We urge journalists to generate and publish human interest stories so

as to create visibility for Water situation and interventions in

Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta in order to encourage more

investments in water supply in the region. Such stories should be

shared on social media with #WASHDialogue”.

“Increased reportage of water, sanitation and hygiene in terms of

in-depth, incisive and analytical features would assist in achieving

the SDGs and benefit the citizenry, particularly the downtrodden.”

“Specifically, there is need to tell the public about the

interventions of the EU in water and sanitation project in the Niger

Delta which include Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers states,”

Geoffrey said.

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel who was represented at

the media dialogue by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Political,

Legislative Affairs and Water Resources, Mr Nse Edem disclosed that

the state government is providing new strategic policies that would

ensure provision of potable water across the state.

UNICEF WASH Specialist, Mr Moustapha Niang in his presentation

highlighted facts and figures depicting the current situation on

provision of water and environmental sanitation in Nigeria.

Another UNICEF WASH Specialist, Ms Martha Hokonya enumerated the

benefits of provision of potable water and urged journalists to do the

needful in prompting the government to invest in provision of potable

water.

The acting General Manager of Akwa-Ibom State Rural Water Supply and

Sanitation Agency, Mr Idongesit Ido said with the release of the

counterpart funds the Akwa Ibom state governor, 30 solar power mini

water schemes and 24 sanitation facilities have been awarded to

contractors and some of the have already been delivered.