General News | 22 August 2017 11:22 CET

Missing Son Of Katsina Gov’s Aide found in Lagos After Three Years

SULAIMAN, son of Binta Abba, special adviser to the Katsina state Governor on Child Education, has been found in Lagos after going missing for three years in Abuja.

The son was reportedly found by his uncle, who is an EFCC Official.

Binta Abba took to her instagram page to thank God for letting her find her son.

The uncle was said to have stumbled on him on the streets and recognised him.

When he went missing in 2014, he had speech difficulty, but now he is able to speak.

The mother was accused of using Sulaiman for ritual purposes after he went missing.


