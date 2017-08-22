Face Governance, Fayose Charges Buhari

Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari, arrived the country from his medical tourism in London, Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has tasked the president to concentrate on the governance of the country.

Fayose, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Governors Forum, while congratulating the President on his return from his medical leave, reminded Buhari that Nigerians are hungry not only for food but for development.

Fayose stated this Monday after a brief meeting with the governor of Delta State, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, Rivers State governor, Barr Wike Nyesom and the Secretary, PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi, at the Asaba downgraded airport.

Hear him, “We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development but Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development. APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends”.

He stresses that PDP members know what was right for Nigerians just as he noted that democracy is strengthened by opposition, urging the Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) government to face governance squarely and deliver the gains of democracy to the people”.

Before leaving for the PDP governorship primaries in Anambea State, Fayose assured members of his party of fairness, transparency and Justice in party affairs.

He said that the leadership of the party is re-strategizing to ensure success in future elections, assuring that the unity and reconciliation of party members would bring political gains in 2019.

“This is a new beginning for our party, it is part of the effort of our party to ensure due process and that everybody gets justice, with the calibre of men in this our National Committee you can be rest assured of transparency, justice and fairness,” he said.

He stressed that Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are committed to working together with the Party leadership with a view to repositioning the party and eventually winning the 2019 national election.