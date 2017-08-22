Ooni urges youths to shun hate speeches, blame games 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on youths in the country to shun activities capable of destabilizing and destroying the nation and rather engage in activities that would promote the unity and peace of Nigeria.

Ooni who reiterated his commitment to the empowerment of youths, also charged them to abstain from hate speeches

Oba Ogunwusi gave the warning in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun state, during a press conference heralding Youth Empowerment Summit 2017, organised by the Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN), on Monday.

He described youths as the mirror of the nation, saying hate speeches and blame games would only endanger the survival and continuity of Nigeria.

The monarch implored youths to painstakingly go through Nigerian history to get the requisite inspiration for nationhood.

According to him, the survival and growth of Nigeria as a nation-state solely depended on the forthrightness and pro-activeness of the youths.

“I completely support the positive initiative of the youths to empower Nigerian youths and make them responsible.

“All the hate speeches and blame games should stop, it is not good for this country, we need to go back to history and learn from how our forefathers started the struggle for the emancipation in their 20s and 30s.

“I am urging the leadership of YES to challenge our youths on positive things and building a country of our choice and desire.

“Let us stop hate speech. I want to implore the youths, let us come together and join hands together. Let the youth come together and support the government. Nigerian youths should wake up from slumber. We should stop being used and dump by politicians."

The monarch also congratulated Nigerians on the return of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying “we thank God for the life of our president. God has transformed his life back."

The National President of YEN, Chris Kohol, stated that the association has empowered over 5,000 youths entrepreneurs in the past 16 months.

He assured that the YES2017 would empowered 8,000 youths entrepreneurs in collaboration with the Grand Patron and Chief Host, Oba Ogunwusi.

“The summit tour will be held in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria with over 30,000 delegates, 1000 exhibitors and 60 speakers. It is expected to be the biggest entrepreneurship event to be ever hosted in Nigeria." he explained.