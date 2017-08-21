ORLU COMMUNITY HONOURS MADUMERE

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media)

The Deputy Governor of IMO state ,Prince Eze Madumere has been honoured with an Award of Excellence as the Best Deputy Governor of Nigeria by the good people of Umuzike community in Orlu Local government area of State yesterday.

The Deputy Governor was conferred with the Award by HRH, Eze Chima Nkwado Prince Madumere at the occasion of 2017 Umuzike New Yam festival.

According to the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Chima Nkwado said the honour is in recognition and appreciation of Madumere's contributions to the development of the State and his rare sterling leadership qualities and humane dispositions .

The Royal Father said; "Madumere's qualities especially his humility and result oriented disposition are inspiration to many people. We are happy to identify with him for his good nature. We wish him the very best life can offer. He has been source of inspiration to many. We also wish him higher attainment in all his future endeavours.

The Monarch pledged his support and that of his community to Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission government in the State. He prayed for continued flourishing relationship between Madumere and community.

In his response, Prince Eze Madumere who was represented at the occasion by his Adviser on Community Government Council, Chief Uche Mba thanked Eze Nkwado and the good people of Umuzike community for the honour bestowed on the Deputy Governor. He also said that the award will spur Governor Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Madumere's to continue the good work for the people of Imo State.

While promising to identify with the community at all times, he added that his relationship with Umuzike community will not be bridged. He also urged them to continue to support Rescue Mission Government.

It will be recalled that Prince Madumere had been variously recognised by notable frontline Media Organisation and other credible platforms. He is Fellow of Nigeria Institute of Management and Nigeria Institute of Strategic Management.

HRH, Eze Chima Nkwado of Umuzike praying during the New Yam Festival of the Community with the representative of Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere yesterday.

Chief Uche Mba receiving a certificate of Award from HRH Eze Chima Nkwado of Umuzike Community in Orlu LGA of Imo State on behalf of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere during the Community's New Yam Festival yesterday.