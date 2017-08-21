Exclusive Ekiti 2018: Ojudu supporters appoint DG campaign

Close aides of Special Adviser to Mohammadu Buhari on Political Affairs, Mr Babafemi Ojudu have this morning picked two top members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to launch the campaign aimed at ensuring the journalist emerged as the next governor of Ekiti State.

Sources close to Irohinoodua hinted this morning that a meeting was held at Ado-Ekiti today where close aides and political associates of Ojudu appointed Mr Aderanti Adebisi to lead the “Ojudu for Governor Campaign”

This decision is coming on the heels of intense lobby by a wide network of human right organisations in Ekiti and across the country urging the former Senator to throw his hat into the ring. Adebisi, alias Opomulero comes from Ikole Local government. He is said to be a “hard nut strategist” who plays politics with the precision of a surgeon and had assisted so many governors who came to power in the state over the past years.

He is to be assisted by Mr Femi Ajayi who the group picked as the Director of Administration of the campaign. Sources said the supporters of Ojudu wish to explore his goodwill at home and most importantly, his coming from Ado-Ekiti which suffers the fate of having not produced the governor of either Ondo or Ekiti State and the huge population of voters in the center region where he comes from.

But Mr Emmanuel Gboyega Adeoye, an aide close to Ojudu told Irohinoodua that “at the moment, I do not think Mr Ojudu can withstand the immense pressure from Ekiti people. They want him. Ojudu is not a candidate of a particular enclave. He is a candidate for the 131 towns and villages in Ekiti State. He is coming into the race to fight for the needs and aspirations of all the 131 towns with rare passion and vigour never before seen”

In another chat with Irohinoodua “We are overwhelming Comrade Ojudu. From left, right and centre. We are buzzing on his ears to contest the forthcoming election. We need someone who is bold. We need someone with impeccable character. We need someone from the fold of the progressives. We need someone who has grassroots touch. We need a lion-hearted man who can confront Mr Fayose. Ojudu fits the bill”, a prominent lawyer and human right activist who does not wish to be named told our correspondent.

He said several organisations have been holding series of meetings across the eight Yoruba states to ensure Ojudu joins the race. “Ekiti election is not a local affair. It is a Pan-Yoruba affair. The entire Yoruba family is interested in who becomes the next Ekiti governor. It is also a Nigerian affair and a global affair. The progressives at home and abroad want to see Ekiti retrieved from the hands of those currently in power. Ojudu is the best in this circumstance,” he added.