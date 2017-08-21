IYC Election: Group Backs Ambassador George for Chairman
A Socio-political pressure group known as the Niger Delta Youths
Coalition has endorsed the Chairmanship ambition of Comrade (Amb.)
George Adioni Sinclair who is vying for the Office of the Chairman,
Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Abuja Chapter.
Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, Chief Godspower
Enebraye, leader of the Youths Coalition said the decision to support
Ambassador George to become the chairman of the IYC, Abuja branch was
based on his past and current records as peace builder in the region.
He noted that Ambassador George over the years used his time,
resources and energy to fight for the cause of the Niger Deltans
without any support from any person.
He said it was time to reward this hardworking man by supporting him
to become the Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Abuja branch so that
the entire Ijaw agenda would be established at the Nigerian seat of
power.
However, there are reports that the Ijaw Community Chairperson has
endorsed Ambassador George to become the IYC Chairman.
According to the source, the Ijaw people are not happy with the way
the current government in Nigeria is treating the Ijaw people and
would like Ambassador George who is known for his fight against
oppression and injustice to lead the youth wing of the IJaw Council.
Efforts to speak with the Chairperson proved abortive as she neither
picked calls nor responded to several text messages sent to her mobile
phone number at the time of writing this report.
But, according insiders farmiliar with developments in the IYC, the
Ijaw people are pleased with Ambassador George because of the role he
played for Jonathan's re-election in the 2015 Presidential election
despite the fact that he did not win.
Report also has it that, it was Ambassador George that used his
influence in the defunct PDP Reloaded to move the idea for automatic
ticket for the former President when he noticed that some hawks in the
presidency may scuttle Jonathan's plans for re-election.
According reports attributed to Ambassador George, he said: ''His
decision to support former President Jonathan when some folks in the
Niger Delta where fighting him for some selfish interest stemmed from
the fact that an Ijaw man must not lose his identity in national
politcs.
From the look of things, the leadership of the IYC is favourably
disposed to Ambassador George becoming the IYC Chairman in Abuja.
Mr. Ebiowei Dickson
Yenagoa.