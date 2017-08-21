IYC Election: Group Backs Ambassador George for Chairman

A Socio-political pressure group known as the Niger Delta Youths

Coalition has endorsed the Chairmanship ambition of Comrade (Amb.)

George Adioni Sinclair who is vying for the Office of the Chairman,

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Abuja Chapter.

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, Chief Godspower

Enebraye, leader of the Youths Coalition said the decision to support

Ambassador George to become the chairman of the IYC, Abuja branch was

based on his past and current records as peace builder in the region.

He noted that Ambassador George over the years used his time,

resources and energy to fight for the cause of the Niger Deltans

without any support from any person.

He said it was time to reward this hardworking man by supporting him

to become the Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Abuja branch so that

the entire Ijaw agenda would be established at the Nigerian seat of

power.

However, there are reports that the Ijaw Community Chairperson has

endorsed Ambassador George to become the IYC Chairman.

According to the source, the Ijaw people are not happy with the way

the current government in Nigeria is treating the Ijaw people and

would like Ambassador George who is known for his fight against

oppression and injustice to lead the youth wing of the IJaw Council.

Efforts to speak with the Chairperson proved abortive as she neither

picked calls nor responded to several text messages sent to her mobile

phone number at the time of writing this report.

But, according insiders farmiliar with developments in the IYC, the

Ijaw people are pleased with Ambassador George because of the role he

played for Jonathan's re-election in the 2015 Presidential election

despite the fact that he did not win.

Report also has it that, it was Ambassador George that used his

influence in the defunct PDP Reloaded to move the idea for automatic

ticket for the former President when he noticed that some hawks in the

presidency may scuttle Jonathan's plans for re-election.

According reports attributed to Ambassador George, he said: ''His

decision to support former President Jonathan when some folks in the

Niger Delta where fighting him for some selfish interest stemmed from

the fact that an Ijaw man must not lose his identity in national

politcs.

From the look of things, the leadership of the IYC is favourably

disposed to Ambassador George becoming the IYC Chairman in Abuja.

Mr. Ebiowei Dickson

Yenagoa.