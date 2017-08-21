If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Aregbesola expresses happiness over Buhari's return

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has expressed his happiness over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had returned to the country on Saturday after spending 103 days around on health grounds.

Speaking over the weekend, Aregbesola thanked the Almighty God for the President's recovery, saying he is happy to see him hale and healthy.

He also thanked Nigerians for their support and urged them to continue praying for the development of the country.


