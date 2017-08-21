Buhari Resumes Duty

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to inform the National Assembly of his return to office after returning from medical vacation in London.

In a letter dated August 21, 2017, Buhari told the Senate and the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

According to Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, the letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the acting president.

The president returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017.