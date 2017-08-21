IBOM POWER PHASE 2 PROJECT SITE IS FANTASTIC – CHINESE INVESTORS

Chinese investors Tempo Energy-GasInvest Consortium in partnership with its technical and financial partners; Nantian Power & HYPEC/Power China who recently embarked on a tour of Ibom power phase 2 site have expressed delight at the viability of the project.

The investors who said the phase 2 site location is “fantastic” have indicated interest to collaborate with Ibom Power Company to develop Phase 2 on a fast track basis.

Speaking after the site tour, Wei Yubao who spoke on behalf of the delegation said Ibom power phase 2 site has a good road network that connects to federal roads and ease transportation. He said the gas facility from the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and Seven Energy/Accugas will ensure steady gas supply for the project.

Mr. Yubao mentioned that the existing transmission facilities and the 330 kilovolts (kV) substation 1km away from the phase 2 will ensure power generated is evacuated which makes it a good location for the power plant.

On the impact of the project on Akwa Ibom State, the Managing Director of Ibom Power, Engr. Meyen Etukudo said phase 2 will provide more employment for indigenes and that the additional 500Megawatts (MW) for Phase 2 will ensure steady and reliable power supply to Akwa Ibom state and the national grid.

He said the power produced will be evacuated through a 330kV double circuit transmission line being constructed by the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) from Ikot Abasi to Ikot Ekpene.

Engr. Etukudo said the line being constructed is capable for evacuating 1200MW hence it will evacuate the 500MW Phase 2. He added that NIPP MD has assured that the completion of 330kV double circuit transmission line from Ikot Abasi to Ikot Ekpene will be prioritized.

Speaking on the Ikot Abasi substation located about 1km away from the phase 2 site, Engr. Etukudo said the Ikot Abasi substation is 3 x 150MVA; each 150MVA is 120MW multiplied by 3 gives 360MW - that’s a lot of power that will be evacuated.

The Chairman of Ibom Power, Engr. Etido Inyang who expressed his delight so far with the on-going project discussions reiterated the commitment of Ibom power and the Akwa Ibom State Government to develop the Phase II project on a fast track basis.

He said Governor Udom Emmanuel has put in place the enabling environment for the development of Phase 2 project by providing infrastructure that will attract investors. “Part of the power produced at phase 2 will be retained in Ikot Abasi to power the industrial hub��� he said.

On the time frame for completion, the Chairman said discussions will be completed in 2 months and in 6 – 9 months thereafter a plant should have been installed at Phase 2 site.