The unending taunts of the sun and their new recruits

The newest anti Senator Orji publication on Thursday, Aug 10, 2017 page 31, started on a false premise with further false claims of the senate being the turn of Ikwuano people. The real intent soon manifested in paragraph 3 where they claimed that Senator Orji’s ascendancy was facilitated by his mentor whom he succeeded and turned back on. ‘Orji’s political ascendancy was facilitated and oiled by his mentor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, whom he succeeded in office, but turned around to stab him in the back by betraying him.’

Of what relevance is the relationship between successor and former to this interview that seemed to assert the place of the Ikwuano person to the senatorial representation as Egbulefu made us believe? This reveals that it was only aimed at attacking the person of the senator.

‘It is their turn to produce the next senator said Chief Festus Chidozie Egbulefu. Paragraph 8 was very laughable as he spoke from two sides of his mouth.

‘Sing it on every streets of Abia central; make it very loud on every hills and valleys of the District that Ikwuano is geared to take over what is our right. We would represent Ikwuano in the senate by the year 2019. Every other zone in the district had had their turn, it is now the turn of Ikwuano person and the person can be a member of any political party, so long you are an Ikwuano person.’

Whereas he insisted that it is their turn, but later equivocated on the openness of the game in paragraph 13 where he stated. ‘Politics in Abia state is fluid, that of Abia Central district is interesting, interest goes beyond zoning, you were elected into office and you want to run again if the constitution permits, that is an open field, you have to come and restate and reaffirm your popularity. You must come and know whether the Abia Central would give you the mandate or not, we are not stopping anybody from running, but the truth should be told.

Chief T.A. Orji has to come if he has the ticket of his party to run again, but he must be ready to fight. The leaders of Abia State know, the stakeholders of Abia state know, even him; Senator Theodore Orji knows that it is the turn of Ikwuano person. Whether you are from Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressive Congress, Mega Party, it is on the streets of Abia that it is the turn of Ikwuano person.’

On what agreement or consensus are all these claims of being the rightful contestant based? Have the six LGA formation of Abia Central sat to zone or agree on a shift or turns?

Reading through the maze of claims, Egbulefu said so many things that he could hardly substantiate. Though he sounded off like the general overseer of Ikwuano People in paragraphs 12 and 13, but there is evidence that he lacks political background knowledge and he is grossly an unknown. For instance, did he know that somebody from Ikwuano like chief Ebila had contested the senate before?

A well known politician and industrialist who was commissioner until dissolved recently has taken space in the Businessday and Vanguard Newspapers of Sunday 13th and Tuesday 15 respectively and challenged these spurious claims. Some other notable men and women alike Chief Sunny Chigbu, Elder Henry Nwaoha and Hon Chima Ibelachi, the last two were T C and deputy Chairmen of Ikwuano LGA are not aware when Ikwuano people met and strategized on a senatorial quest. In fact, they were hearing the name of Egbulefu for the first time and wondered if he is actually from Ikwuano.

Factually, the senate is free for any to contest as guaranteed by the constitution of the Fed Republic of Nigeria. It has not been zoned to any LGA or community. As mentioned earlier, an Ikwuano son Chief Ebila took a shot in one of the keenly contested primaries in 1998 before the formation of PDP, and if they are nursing such ambition, there is nothing wrong with it as nobody has placed a ban on them.

An old and experienced politician in the zone, Chief Onyemobi who was once in Imo House of Assembly is roundly quoted to have advised aspirants if they have examined themselves and think that they are capable they can then join the fray. In a translated parlance, ‘weigh your anus before swallowing the udara seed.’ In the same line, a popular Igbo musician said it that you don’t add ingredients into the soup with words of mouth rather, applying ingredients that can enrich the pudding depends on your purchasing power, not hot airs on a donated newspaper page. Bob Marley of blessed memory through his song popularised an old saying that if you cannot swim don’t jump into the river. Egbulefu has jumped into the river unable to swim and is bereft of a lifejacket.

Going back memory lane, such hot airs of Egbulefu are common political gimmicks. Even in international politics, ample examples abound. The present American Prez Donald Trump did most of that against Senator Clinton having the means of a bloated media and articulate team. Even in the same party such are common. I could still see Senator Clinton rebuking Obama when they first ran for primaries in the democratic party.’ Shame on you Obama!’ Surprisingly, she came down her high horse to serve under Obama as Secretary of State.

President Carter in those days of his presidency derided Senator Edward Kennedy when he said ‘we will not mention Chappaquiddick,’ citing a case of negligent murder where an acquaintance of Kennedy drowned in the Chappaquiddick River due to the negligence of the Senator and Jimmy taunted that that he can win Edward fair and square without mentioning Chappaquiddick.

We know the sponsors of this negative interview and their intent which in real terms doesn’t diminish in anyway anything against the exploits of Senator Orji. They have ceaselessly tried but have woefully failed both in blackmail or even achieving anything for themselves. I know of somebody who was rapacious on the senatorial quest in Abia North in series of trials, we know as far as he went including bitter court cases that cost the two sides huge amounts of money.

Many Egbulefus will definitely emerge. In the past, some pretended to be heirs apparent, printing posters, branding second-hand vehicles and buses only to relapse into sending emissaries to negotiate for financial settlements from the main contender. In other cases, some may be satisfied to view their posters on the streets and be addressed as former aspirant or just honourable this or that, seemingly, a new prefix or appellation.

In all these Sen. Orji is already in the senate, successfully through 8 years as gov. There is no gainsaying the fact that he is a fulfilled man as he has adorned his chest with shiny medals earned in service. What more can he ask for? He is a good family man, with his children dutifully engaged and emulating his strict trend of a life of devotion and service to humanity. But some still relish the title of former Gov and frown if it was omitted while being addressed in a public gathering.

AS captured earlier, these are nothing new but I advise them to revisit Chief Onyemobi’s counsel, after all, time will tell as it has previously told.

Eddie Onuzuruike.