WHO CAN SATISFY THE WORLD?

While he was away on medical vacation, some were asking for a video footage of his status as though it's the right and proper thing to do about a man who went to access medical attention over his health that was made public, even when it's a known fact that where Mr. President was, was not a film shooting location & now that he's back, they are already picking holes in his Monday 21st August 2017 Presidential broadcast, oh what a life!

This reminds one of the lyrics in one of Evangelist Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey evergreen album songs of, the man, his son and the horse that, "Ko so ogbon to le da, ko si iwa, to le wu, to le fi te aiye lorun oh, meaning that there is no act or conduct of yours that can please the world, people just must complain because it's a natural occurrence of life.

President Muhammadu Buhari Presidential broadcast this morning Monday 21st August, 2017 was short and sharp to the issues of national unity and security for those who listened or watched with an open mind and not one driven by other interests, but if you are still dissatisfied and angry over the brevity of the broadcast because it didn't meet your personal expectations but rather addressed national issues, please note that you have two available options and they are, either be patient and wait till October 1, 2017 for Mr. President's independence day broadcast or continue to brood over your displeasure, after all, it's your right and nobody can take it away from you, but for some of us, we are very satisfied and give God the glory as always.