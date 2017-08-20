Teen bags one year jail term over recharge card theft in Osun

An 18-year-old sales boy, Abdulkareem Ismail has been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for stealing N691,000 recharge card meant for his boss.

The convict had earlier been arraigned on September 3rd, 2014 at Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo presided over by Chief Magistrate Habibat Basiru on a count charge of stealing.

Upon arraignment, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Sunday Ajayi told the court that Ismail on the 1st day of September, 2014 at about 9am, at suit 205 Olatundun Plaza, Igbona in Osogbo stole the sum of N691,000 recharge card property of one Alhaji Akinkunmi Alabi.

Ajayi explained that the offense committed by Ismail is contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2003.

Ismail had pleaded not guilty to the one count charge preferred against him.

He was later considered bail on the 3rd of September 2014 by Chief Magistrate Basiru after his defense counsel, A. O Sanusi made an oral application.

In her ruling on Friday, the presiding magistrate said the accused is guilty of the one count charge preferred against him and sentenced him to one year imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine.