NECO : Making of a world-class examination  body!

In a matter of days, the National Examinations Council, NECO, will release results of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination it recently conducted. For obvious reasons, it is a moment of high expectation for parents and their wards.

What makes it so is that NECO provides students the opportunity not to waste an extra year to qualify for admission into tertiary institutions! The four-week gap between NECO and its main competitors in the conduct of school-based examination allows for stock-taking for students and allows them a period to cool off after the scare of ‘examination fever’ some of them experienced few weeks earlier.

For lazy students who preferred the services of examination ‘miracle centres’, it will be time to gnash the teeth as they discover that NECO remains two steps ahead of cheats. To most observers, NECO’s conduct of public examinations in recent years is a sign that, though there is still more to be done, the examination body is proactive in its determination to conduct credible examinations. In a way, NECO is on course to join the league of the world’s top examination bodies.

As a true mirror of the nation’s education, NECO has truly maturated. Today, NECO’s question papers are gradually disappearing from the radar of fraudulent school proprietors and ‘miracle centres’. This is the result of effective internal mechanisms put in place to check malpractices. In essence, what some glibly refer to as high failure rate in NECO examinations is a direct result of plugging of holes. Except NECO’s effort is complemented by other stakeholders, the nation runs the risk of losing the fight against examination malpractice.

Central to NECO’s effort is sanitizing activities at its custodian points. Hitherto, it was at this point that most atrocities were perpetrated. NECO management discovered this early in the day and promptly dispensed with the services of ad hoc staff at custodian points; the vital role is now played by its bona fide staff. Under the prevailing arrangement, dishonest custodians would be putting their jobs on the line for condoning infractions! What is more, NECO, unlike its competitors, practices the costly but foolproof practice of delivering question papers on examination days.

Still, there is the need for NECO management to continue to stay ahead of fraudsters. Reason for this is that, over the past several years, examination bodies other than NECO have suffered the fate of having their live question papers posted on social media several hours before the commencement of examinations. In its bid to escape this fate and to continue to conduct credible examinations, NECO management cannot afford to lower its guard. This will entail adopting a combination of factors.

The starting point is for NECO management to concede that, like other human organisations, NECO has its fair share of venal officials who would do anything for the love of lucre! If they have their way, it is these in-house venal and corruptible officials that will sabotage NECO management’s genuine effort at building a world-class examination body. The searchlight must constantly be focussed on Janus-faced officials.

In this regard, more has to be done to sanitize the process of storing question papers at various NECO state offices and their delivery to custodian points. From the look of things, it is at this critical point that malpractices could be perpetrated. One of two things could be done in this regard; either state offices are bypassed as storage point for vital examination materials or, if they must continue to play the role, patently incorruptible officers be identified and posted to head state offices! In all instances, management must insist on applying necessary sanctions for all infractions.

Ultimately, the establishment of its own printing press is a right way forward for NECO. What this means is that a private printing press could be operated in a way NECO website would be no-go are for hackers. In the meantime, it might not be a bad idea to consider the National Mint as its printing outlet for NECO examination papers.

Rising cases of examination malpractice is an indication of how corrupt and morally bankrupt most Nigerians, high and low, have become. By its nature, examination malpractice is a manifestation of how morally bankrupt the country has gone. Because many students rely on parents and miracle centres to pass examinations, the tendency is that students no longer see any dignity in hard work. The patriotic message and prayer in the national anthem is lost on many.

Many reasons, among them, absolute reliance on paper qualification, have been adduced for examination malpractice. This partly explains the proliferation of miracle workers who connive with fraudulent officials of examination bodies to fulfil their ‘at least eight credits’ pledge to gullible parents and their wards.

All these have implications for national development. The essence of any educational system is to inculcate the spirit of discipline in its recipients but, this is not possible in a society here all manner of illegalities have been elevated o an art! If truth be told, most cases of collapsed buildings, death through medical negligence, drug trafficking, armed robbery, drug adulteration, separatist agitation, insurgency and low quality political leadership are all direct consequences of examination malpractice.

Instructively, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has consistently emphasized that any genuine effort at national rebirth and moral rejuvenation will come to nought if education is not revolutionised. There is scant doubt that eradicating examination malpractice is central to any effort at turning education round. Hitherto, examination malpractice has become widespread and appears to be so formidable to have defied several attempts at squelching it. It has become a cancer that is gnawing dangerously at the soul of the nation. Yet, evidence on ground suggests that the war is not invincible. Apt!

Proof? Steps taken by the Professor Charles Uwakwe-led NECO management over the past year have confirmed that the war against examination malpractice is a winnable one!

Magaji < [email protected] > is based in Abuja