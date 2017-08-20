JOHN CHIGOZIRI CHIGBU, GOV. IKPEAZU'S COUSIN CONVICTED BY ABA HIGH COURT

A recent judgement of High Court 1 Aba has sent strong signals to those who hide under the name of their highly placed relations to perpetuate evil. The widely publicised case of forceful abduction and illegal detention of an indigent, Mr Uchechukwu Nwaogwugwu by The Nigerian Voice has yielded the expected outcome. Justice has prevailed over oppression, suppression, intimidation, impunity and conscious arrogance.

The scenario is captured in the words of William Pickens “To cheapen the lives of any group of men, cheapens the lives of all men, even our own. This is a law of human psychology, or human nature. And it will not be repealed by our wishes, nor will it be merciful to our blindness.”

On the 14th August 2016, The Nigerian Voice published a story of how Mr John Chigoziri Chigbu, a maternal cousin of the Governor of Abia State and the State PDP youth leader, in conjuction with the police in Umuobiakwa/ Abia state command, illegally abducted an indigent man who was to testify on an ongoing land case. It was learnt that the testimony of the poor man would have dealt a defeating blow to Mr John Chigoziri Chigbu in the land dispute. The abduction was initially intended to kill the man but as we raised alerm and activated our contacts, the poor man was released in a physically and emotionally battered shape .

Barrister Louis Oti challenged the impunity on behald of the poor Uchechukwu Nwaogwugwu at the High Court in Aba. In less than one year of the incident, jsutice smilled on the poor man. The judgement is summarized thus:

(1) John Chigoziri Chigbu and the police in Umuobiakwa/ Abia state command will jointly/severally pay Mr Uchechukwu Nwaogwugwu the sum of 500.000 Naira for violating his fundamental human rights

(2) Mr John Chigoziri Chigbu should pay uche Chukwu Nwaogwugwu the sum 500.000naira for abducting the claimant and preventing him from coming to testify in a case before the court

(3) Mr John Chigoziri Chigbu should pay Uchechukwu Nwaogwugwu the sum of 500.000naira for illegally detaining him against his wish and to any known law of the land.

The judge further gave an injunction retraining the police, chigozie and their agencies from arresting , detaining or abducting the said Uchechukwu Nwaogwugwu in future.

Barrister Louis Oti, expressed his gratitude to the court for living up to the defence of the poor and downtrodden. He stated that the era of impunity and suppression of the less priviladged was fast coming to an end. The lawyer reminded Nigerians that the law is no respecter of persons.

His Excellency, Dr. Ikpeazu, an honourable man of high intergrity must move further to totally dismantle the remaining alter of impunity around him by stripping Mr John Chigoziri Chigbu (now a convict) of the appointment of Abia State Pdp youth leader. This, we believe the distinguished governor will undertake to establish his already wide spread gospel against impunity.